QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

