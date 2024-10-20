Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $207.06 and last traded at $206.66, with a volume of 181508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cfra set a $171.00 price target on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,470,000 after acquiring an additional 994,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 158.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after buying an additional 528,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after buying an additional 446,097 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $61,022,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after buying an additional 203,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

