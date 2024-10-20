Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 5,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,268% from the average daily volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ramsay Health Care
Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance
Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.
About Ramsay Health Care
Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ramsay Health Care
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.