Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 5,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,268% from the average daily volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

