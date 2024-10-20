Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,249 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $209,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.42.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $281.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.77. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

