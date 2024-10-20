Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,969,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $171,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $2,790,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 169,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

