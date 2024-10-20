Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,849 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $237,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $93.05.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
