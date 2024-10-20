Raymond James & Associates Sells 45,727 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.32% of AppLovin worth $135,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 8.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 9.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $145.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $148.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.01.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at $88,121,489.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares in the company, valued at $20,262,490.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.