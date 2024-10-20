Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,525 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Equinix worth $145,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $15,187,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $895.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $855.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $797.57. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $914.36.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

