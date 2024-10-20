Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,614,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $154,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Truist Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,353,000 after buying an additional 834,048 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

