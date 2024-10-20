Rede Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCB. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IMCB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,884. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $929.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

