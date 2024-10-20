Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Raised to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 50.47 and a quick ratio of 50.47. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.15.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 91.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

