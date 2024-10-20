Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,706 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.94% of Regions Financial worth $201,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. 11,191,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

