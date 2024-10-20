ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in ResMed were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.18.

ResMed Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $255.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,120.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,120.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $3,145,832.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $94,441,185.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.