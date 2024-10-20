ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in ResMed were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.18.
ResMed Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $255.18.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ResMed Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,120.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,120.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $3,145,832.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $94,441,185.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ResMed Profile
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
