Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $19,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

