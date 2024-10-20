Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $82,572,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

