Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

NYSE:SJM opened at $121.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

