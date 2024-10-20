Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $56.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $56,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,899,000 after buying an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 337,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MEAR opened at $50.21 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $50.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

