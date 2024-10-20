Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 930 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:KR opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,715.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $167,265.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,743.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,715.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $721,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.