RETARDIO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $133.82 Million (RETARDIO)

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. RETARDIO has a market cap of $133.82 million and $6.92 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RETARDIO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RETARDIO has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00250055 BTC.

About RETARDIO

RETARDIO was first traded on January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiosolana.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.14449837 USD and is down -10.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,756,954.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RETARDIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RETARDIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

