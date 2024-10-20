Reviewing Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) and McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)

McKesson Europe (OTCMKTS:CAKFY – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for McKesson Europe and Cosmos Health.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson Europe N/A N/A N/A Cosmos Health -38.19% -5.83% -3.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McKesson Europe and Cosmos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares McKesson Europe and Cosmos Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson Europe N/A N/A N/A $0.09 47.67 Cosmos Health $56.45 million 0.24 -$18.54 million ($2.26) -0.35

McKesson Europe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cosmos Health. Cosmos Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McKesson Europe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of McKesson Europe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Cosmos Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

McKesson Europe beats Cosmos Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McKesson Europe

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and other services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail Pharmacy. The Pharmaceutical Distribution division engages in the wholesale of pharmaceutical and other health care products. This division serves its customers through 90 wholesale branches that supply pharmaceutical products to approximately 40,000 pharmacies and hospitals, as well as operates 70 distribution centers in Europe. The Retail Pharmacy division operates approximately 2,000 owned pharmacies and approximately 8,000 members in its brand partnership program. This division also provides outpatient drug, e-commerce, and home care services primarily in Belgium, Ireland, Italy, and the United Kingdom under the Lloyds Pharmacy brand. In addition, this division provides traditional prescription drugs, over-the-counter products, and medical services. It also provides other services for pharmacists, such as the organization and management of pharmacy cooperation programs in the Great Britain, France, Portugal, and Belgium. The company was formerly known as Celesio AG and changed its name to McKesson Europe AG in September 2017. The company was founded in 1835 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. McKesson Europe AG is a subsidiary of McKesson Corporation.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors. It sells its products through independent wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

