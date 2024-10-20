Reviewing Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) and Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Whitecap Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $505.05 million 6.23 $422.55 million $1.54 9.71 Whitecap Resources N/A N/A N/A $1.34 5.58

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Whitecap Resources. Whitecap Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 3 1 0 2.25 Whitecap Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and Whitecap Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Whitecap Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Whitecap Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 64.88% 37.93% 27.04% Whitecap Resources N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Whitecap Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Black Stone Minerals pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitecap Resources pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Whitecap Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Whitecap Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

