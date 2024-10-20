Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,697 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $43.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

