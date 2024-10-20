Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,495 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

