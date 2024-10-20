Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 33,476 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 533,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 154,522 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 38,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

PHB opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.