Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of CSX by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 559.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

