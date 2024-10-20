Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,497 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $417.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.