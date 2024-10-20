Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,825 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 43.1% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $67.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

