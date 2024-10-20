Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 508 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,683 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after buying an additional 1,704,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

