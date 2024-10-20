Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 231,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 53,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 151,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 493,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 71,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $46.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

