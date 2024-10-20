Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $507.03 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $448.91 and a one year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

