Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 189,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $841,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $657.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.