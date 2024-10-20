Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 189,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $841,000.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GWX opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $657.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.
About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
