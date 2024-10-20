RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $16.51.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

