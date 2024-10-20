Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as high as C$1.25. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 7,606 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$125.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

