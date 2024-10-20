Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Trading Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Rubellite Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

