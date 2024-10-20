Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.
Rubicon Organics Company Profile
Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.
