Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 122,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 170.7% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $225.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.54. The firm has a market cap of $647.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

