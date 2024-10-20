Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $87,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 127.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $109,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,155 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $295,425.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,813.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,429,961. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $292.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.49. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

