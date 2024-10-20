Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Acquires 2,122 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $272.82 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

