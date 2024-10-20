Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peirce Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.11.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

