Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $533,533,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 45.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 138.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 351.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $150,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

