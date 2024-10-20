Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 1,906 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

