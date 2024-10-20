Schubert & Co Purchases 452 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 407.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

