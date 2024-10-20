Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $480.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $483.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $341.90 and a 12-month high of $510.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $475.21 and a 200-day moving average of $459.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,487 shares of company stock worth $14,657,149 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

