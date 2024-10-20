Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$55.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$55.75 to C$55.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.38.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$50.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$40.52 and a 12 month high of C$56.71. The stock has a market cap of C$8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.88, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

