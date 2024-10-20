Seamount Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,994 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF comprises about 1.1% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Seamount Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 229.2% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 2,489.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 491,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after buying an additional 472,619 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 468,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 76,968 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

