Seamount Financial Group Inc. Buys 218 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $270.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

