Seamount Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 128.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $251.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

