Seamount Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after buying an additional 379,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,035,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $268.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $268.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

