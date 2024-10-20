Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.94 and last traded at $42.45. Approximately 521,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,885,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Semtech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Semtech

Semtech Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,458,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,522,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 51,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 197,595 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.