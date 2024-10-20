Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.90 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 181.30 ($2.37). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 181.30 ($2.37), with a volume of 2,608,660 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,394.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 178.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 3,076.92%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

